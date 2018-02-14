Sheriff's office, SWAT arrest man in Crisp Co. after standoff

Malcolm Mobley has been arrested on several charges after barricading himself. (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

A man is behind bars in Crisp County after barricading himself for an hour in the 100 block of West 14th Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, Malcolm Mobley, 18, was taken into custody around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Mobley had 11 outstanding warrants from Appling County and Crisp County, including felony theft, drug and gun charges. Investigators received information about Mobley's location around 3:30 p.m.

After Mobley barricaded himself, the sheriff's office called in the Tri-County Special Response Team, made up of officers from Crisp, Dooly, Tift and Turner Counties.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said after an hour of consistent negotiations, Mobley surrendered.

No one was injured.

Mobley was booked into the Crisp County Detention Center.

"I am proud of today's success. It would not have been possible without teamwork and efforts put forth by everyone involved. I would like to personally thank the other agencies that assisted today: Cordele Police Department, Crisp County EMS, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit," said Hancock.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.