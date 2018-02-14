Trial begins in Terrell Co. murder case

The trial of a Florida man accused of murdering his wife began this week in Terrell County. (Source: WALB)

Christopher Estep is being tried on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of his wife, Sandra Annmarie Morales Estep, 43.

Authorities said Estep was killed when a vehicle driven by her husband struck her in September 2016.

Prosecutors believe it was intentional.

Estep's attorney T. Wilbur Gamble said it was a "tragic accident, not a crime."

The couple was staying at a hunting camp off Catherine Lane in Terrell County when Estep died.

The trial started with jury selection on Monday.

