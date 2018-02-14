The new Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Baker Service Center have been crowned

Westwood students helped out with the pageant. (Source: Ginna Waters)

Keddrick Harris and Betty Jean Warner are this year's Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Baker Service Center. (Source: Ginna Waters)

The Mitchell Baker Service Center has a new beauty king and queen.

They were crowned on Wednesday at the end of the pageant.

The service center has a day program for adults with disabilities.

The pageant is put on every year with help from the community.

Students from Westwood High School help with the judging and getting the participants ready.

Local residents donate the outfits and Mitchell EMC donated the trophies.

Organizers said it's one of the greatest days of the year.

You can see pictures from the event on the center's Facebook page.

