Thomasville police surprise woman on 104th birthday

Thomasville police added a special stop to their patrols on Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Eric Hampton joined Mayor Pro Tem Terry Scott to surprise a woman whose birthday falls on Valentine's Day.

Susie Mae Williams is now 104 years young.

"I don't feel like it," said Williams.

Williams said age is just a number.

Roses and balloons showed her how special she is to so many people, but there was one other surprise.

"We would like to make you an honorary council member okay? Thank you, bless you," said Scott.

On Wednesday, Williams said it was her day.

"I'm alright, Good Company and I feel good," said Williams.

So what is the secret to making it to 104?

"Oh yeah! Always by my side," Williams said after some said the good Lord kept her here.

Born in 1914, Williams worked hard most of her life, walking to and from work. Now, those around her are turning the tables, working hard to show her just how special she is this Valentine's Day.

Williams' family said she has spent 104 years serving those around her.

According to them, Williams has raised children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even several children not in the family that lived in her neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.