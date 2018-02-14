Sterling Center opens bariatrics location in Thomasville

The center will offer bariatric patient wellness checks, weight loss counseling, monthly support group meetings and bariatric aftercare. (Source: WALB)

The Sterling Center of Bariatrics celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

A new bariatrics center is now open in Thomasville.

People at the new Sterling Center Bariatrics said they are excited to help people in Thomasville feel their very best. They said this will be a newly added service to the community and a life-changing one at that.

The center will offer bariatric patient wellness checks, weight loss counseling, monthly support group meetings and bariatric aftercare.

They will also be able to perform services like ORBERA balloons, gastric sleeves and lap-bands.

Many nearby businesses came out to support the opening.

Staff at the center said they are excited to offer the service to the community.

"It is so rewarding to see a patient that has struggled with weight loss his or her whole life, done yo-yo dieting, had some success but then gained it back, to really achieve success for a lifetime," said Amber Holt.

Sterling Center also opened a location in Valdosta back in August.

The new Thomasville location is located behind the Shaw Women's Health Center off South Broad Street.

Employees said they are excited to get the ball rolling and be a part of the community.

