1 arrested after shooting in Cordele

A man is in custody after an afternoon shooting in Cordele.

The call came in around 2 p.m. for a possible shooting at the intersection of Joe Wright Drive and 24th Avenue.

Cordele police say Dequwan Richards, 22, had an argument with a man and began shooting towards Joe's Meat Market.

During the shooting, a different man was hit by a stray bullet. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Richards was found in Montezuma and arrested without incident.

This is a senseless act of violence, regardless of what the circumstances of the verbal confrontation were; Mr. Richards did not need to resort to shooting at anyone. This case may not have been solved as quickly as it was if not for the assistance of our citizens. Even though this incident was preventable, this is a great example of what can happen when members of our community decide to speak up. By speaking up, we were able to gather the information needed to arrested Mr. Richards and prevent another senseless act of violence from happening. - Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez.

