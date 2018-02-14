Police: Purse snatcher arrested outside Thomasville Publix

Turner County will soon re-open EMS station 2 -- located on the west side of railroad tracks in Ashburn. Some people had concerns after it closed last July, that ambulances might get stopped by trains while out on emergency calls.More >>
The Thomasville Police Department has arrested a man that a woman said snatched her purse at Publix and then ran off.More >>
Several representatives will proclaim February 15th as Plastic Pollution Awareness Day, as a way to bring awareness and educate people on the growing pollution crisis.More >>
Valdosta State University hosts the 2018 South Georgia Film Festival March 2-4.More >>
Wednesday afternoon, the GSP Cordele Post confirmed that the pedestrian died.More >>
