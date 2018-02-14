Police: Purse snatcher arrested outside Thomasville Publix

The Thomasville Police Department has arrested a man that a woman said snatched her purse at Publix and then ran off.

On Tuesday, just before 2:30 p.m., the victim said that a man stole her purse while she was shopping. She said she noticed a man's arm reaching into her cart while she was facing away from her buggy.

When she turned around, the suspect was running away and she didn't see his face. The victim yelled and employees chased the suspect who was arrested outside of the store.

Police identified the suspect as David Lewis, 47.

Lewis was taken to the Thomas County Jail and has been charged with robbery by snatching.

Lewis' bond has been set at $3,100.

