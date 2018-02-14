Plastic pollution awareness gets its day

Georgia state lawmakers take on an environmental event of their own, Thursday.

Several representatives will proclaim February 15th as Plastic Pollution Awareness Day, as a way to bring awareness and educate people on the growing pollution crisis.

SR 695 is nicknamed 'Testa's Resolution' after 15-year-old Hannah Testa who is from the Atlanta area.

She an activist who spends her time fighting for a better future.

The proclamation will be at the Coverdale Legislative Office Building at 9:30 a.m.

