Plastic pollution awareness gets its day

Georgia state lawmakers take on an environmental event of their own, Thursday.
Several representatives will proclaim February 15th as Plastic Pollution Awareness Day, as a way to bring awareness and educate people on the growing pollution crisis.
SR 695 is nicknamed 'Testa's Resolution' after 15-year-old Hannah Testa who is from the Atlanta area.
She an activist who spends her time fighting for a better future.
The proclamation will be at the Coverdale Legislative Office Building at 9:30 a.m.
