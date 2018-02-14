Valdosta hosts South GA Film Festival in March

Valdosta State University hosts the 2018 South Georgia Film Festival March 2-4.

The film festival begins Friday, March 2, at 1 p.m., at the Valdosta State University Mass Media building with a media networking event.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Filmmaker Brantly Jackson Watts will screen her acclaimed film “Birthday Cake,” and her husband, Jon Watts, will share his film "Matthew’s Gift."

Both recently served as Filmmakers-In-Residence with the Atlanta Film Festival and will discuss growing a filmmaking economy locally.

Events on Saturday, March 3 begin at 11 a.m. and run through the After Party held at 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center. In between is a day filled with regional high school and college films and professional films, the Georgia premiere of the documentary “Rodents of Unusual Size” at 1 p.m., and a panel of industry leaders that includes composer Mark Anthony Chubb, comedians and filmmakers Fray Forde and Catherine Dee Holly, Brad Kennedy and Luke Pilgrim of Sozo Bear Films, and VSU alum and Macon Film Commissioner Terrell Sandefur.

The Saturday screenings will conclude with the Georgia produced film THE 12 LIVES OF SISSY CARLYLE from writer/director Fran Burst Terranella. As a former president of the Georgia Production Partnership, Terranella will discuss how important the tax incentive has been to the Georgia film industry.

Sunday, March 4 will begin with a series of curated short films and idiosyncratic documentaries from regional filmmakers before the presentation of the awards to the winning films.

Event passes are currently available through the South Georgia Film website for $35. Participants can also purchase a Day Pass for $15, which will grant them access to all screenings, panels or events for any single day of the festival. VIP Pass holders will receive a festival T-shirt and a special thank you from the event staff.

High school and college students can attend all of the day’s events by showing a valid ID. All events after 5 p.m., however, will require a pass.

To support the film industry in Georgia, and particularly the South Georgia Film Festival, CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

