Victim in Cordele pedestrian collision identified

Cordele police said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night just before 9.

Wednesday afternoon, the GSP Cordele Post confirmed that the pedestrian died. Troopers identified the victim as Edwina Jordan, 57.

Police said she was hit on 15th Street, between 18th Avenue and 19th Avenue.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information, we will update the details as they come in.

