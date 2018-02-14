Valdosta Schools host Math Carnival

Valdosta City Schools invites you to attend the Family Math Carnival Thursday evening, hosted by VCS Federal Programs and the parent involvement team.

The program is designed for the whole family with grade level appropriate math activities with their student.

Parents and students from kindergarten through twelfth grade can win door prizes, enjoy refreshments and receive take-home math resources and other helpful information.

The event will begin at 6:00 pm in the Valdosta Middle School gymnasium on Thursday, February 15.

For more information please call VCS parent engagement facilitator, Ms. Angela Stokes at (229) 671-6038.

