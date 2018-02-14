Albany burglaries and break-ins have business owners, visitors on high alert

Bo Henry is a local business owner who said he is constantly upgrading his security systems. (Source: WALB)

Albany police officers were on scene of the burglaries Wednesday, collecting evidence. (Source: WALB)

Visitors are re-thinking their stay in the Good Life City and business owners are a looking at their security.

"It makes me wonder if I want to stay in Albany tonight rather than some other area hotel," said Ed Kihm, a visitor to the area.

On Wednesday morning, at least six people reported their cars were broken into overnight at the Quality Inn and Hampton Inn hotels.

"My car was parked right up against the doorway and the second row, there were 11 vehicles that were vandalized," explained Kihm.

Down the road, four business owners were startled Wednesday morning after their front doors were smashed at the corner of Ledo Road and Palmyra Road.

Albany Police Officers were on scene collecting evidence and talking with the business owners.

"It's a shame people are being taken advantage of in this town," said local business owner Bo Henry.

With two break-ins at Albany hotels, Henry said he thinks about his security. He said he's constantly making upgrades to his surveillance systems.

"We even take extra measures at Merry Acres, our hotel. We hire an off-duty police officer every night of the week, seven days a week," said Henry.

Henry said he has confidence in the police department, but burglaries are crimes of opportunity. Henry said it will take efforts from everyone to keep the city safe.

"They can only do so much with the staff they have. We as citizens and as business owners have to do our part too and keep a watchful eye out and report things that look suspicious," said Henry.

If you saw anything suspicious in the areas near the hotels or businesses, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

