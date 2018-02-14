Phoebe hosts free blood pressure screenings

If you needed to get your blood pressure checked, Valentine's Day is the day.

Since February is Heart Disease Awareness Month, nurses checked anyone's blood pressure, free.

Darrell Sabbs, Director of Community Benefits at Phoebe, said volunteers had seven stations set up, across from the Albany Mall.

Sabbs said heart attack and stroke are the leading cause of death in Southwest Georgia.

"If you know better, then you do better. And so it is so important to impart the knowledge and give people an opportunity to have this engagement with a health practitioner, and realize it is a friendly engagement," explained Sabbs.

Sabbs said on Saturday, at the Albany Civic Center nurses will be offering a CPR training and blood pressure checks. That is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

