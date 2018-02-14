Man with Albany roots graduates USAF training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gregory A. McNutt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

McNutt is the son of Greg and Belinda McNutt of Maysville, N.C., and grandson of Ben and Ann McNutt of Albany, Ga., and Alice and Tim Pierce of Richlands, N.C.

He graduated in 2014 from White Oak High School, Jacksonville, N.C., and earned an associate degree in 2017 from Coastal Carolina Community College, Jacksonville, N.C.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.