Americus out of running for SBR's Main Street competition

Americus is no longer in the running to win $500,000 in small business makeovers.

On the third season of Small Business Revolution, Americus made it to the top 10 cities out of thousands of nominations.

When the top five was announced on Tuesday, Americus was sad to report they weren't moving on.

The cities remaining are in Massachusetts, Illinois, Texas, California, and Arizona.

Although Americus didn't make it to the top five, Director of Community Relations Marcus Johnson believes it was still an honor to have been nominated this far and that they still have big plans for the future.

"The town is just excited," said Johnson. "We are going to continue to build on the momentum we have from this contest. We have more businesses that are coming. It's just an exciting time to be in downtown Americus and the whole Americus-Sumter community."

Johnson also said that they look to continue to grow, and he looks forward to the bright future that their city has in front of them.

