Water warning issued after sewage spills in Albany

A water warning has been issued for parts of the Percosin canal System in Albany.

On Monday morning, heavy rainfall and a power outage caused two sanitary sewer overflows into the canal system.

The two locations were at the canal crossing on Oakridge Drive just west of Westover Boulevard and at the canal crossing at Westover Boulevard north of Phillips Drive.

Several thousand gallons are estimated to have spilled at each location.

Crews from Albany Utility were on the scene quickly and took steps to mitigate the overflow until power was restored to the area.

The city has collected water quality samples upstream and downstream of the Percosin canal for analysis and has provided the appropriate notification to Environmental Health Department. Public Notices have been posted at the location.

Citizens are advised to avoid contact with water in the Percosin canal and downstream of the canal for the next three weeks.

