GISA regional basketball tournaments tip off

It's tournament time in South Georgia. From the mouth of Deerfield Windsor head basketball coach Gordy Gruhl, if you're going to play good, this is the time to do it.

The Knights will get their opportunity to make a post season push this Thursday.

The number three seed takes on (2) Southland at Georgia Southwestern State University.

The Region 3 AAA boys bracket is headed by Valwood.

Gruhl said his team is fine tuning at this point in the season.

Deerfield just beat the Valiants big last week, but Gruhl says they have a bit more to work on ahead of the tournament.

"The biggest problem we've had is being consistent throughout the year, specifically after Christmas," Gruhl said. "Lately, we've turned that corner and have been playing a little more consistent.

Tuesday GISA Scores

Girls

FINAL: Westwood 80 - Southwest Georgia 13

Boys

FINAL: Crisp Academy 60 - Southwest Georgia 49

FINAL: Terrell Academy 68 - Westwood 55