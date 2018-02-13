Senior citizens are more at risk for flu complications

Keeping good hand health like washing hands and keeping hand sanitizer can help prevent the flu. (Source: WALB)

Doctors and Administrators with the SOWEGA Council on aging are guarding against the flu virus at its facilities, as the flu continues to be a health hazard.

More than a dozen nursing homes in Southwest Georgia have experienced outbreaks this flu season.

Experts said the flu can be deadliest for seniors or infants.

The SOWEGA Council on Aging hosts a number of programs and events for people over the age of 60 every single day so they are being very cautious about the spread of the flu.

The entire state of Georgia is experiencing a flu outbreak and one group of people that could be most at risk for serious flu complications is senior citizens.

"Well those over the age of 60 are a little bit more susceptible for anything going around," explained SOWEGA Wellness Coordinator Robin Mccord.

That's why the SOWEGA Council on Aging said it is staying on top of the issue by taking extra precautions and preparing its facility for the virus because when they see an outbreak of the flu, they must act fast to keep it from spreading.

Some precautions SOWEGA is taking include keeping hand sanitizer in plain view all over the center and going the extra mile and offering flu vaccinations.

"Making sure that everything is clean and ready for use for our seniors and sanitized. Exercise rooms as well, cleaning the equipment. Encouraging them to wipe down things they use for their own safety too," said Mccord

Receptionist Sandra Brooks said she is always trying to keep her hands washed and clean to prevent getting the flu because she deals with anywhere from 30 to 70 people a day at the front desk.

"I'm very cautious, I'm very aware of it but it is more of a concern this year because of the deaths and because it is just unexpected," explained Brooks.

Staff posted signs around the senior center reminding clients to stay home if they think they are coming down with the flu.

