LaHood wins House District 175 special election

Three people are facing charges in Thomasville as a result of an undercover prostitution sting.More >>
Three people are facing charges in Thomasville as a result of an undercover prostitution sting.More >>
Doctors and Administrators with the SOWEGA Council on aging are guarding against the flu virus at its facilities, as the flu continues to be a health hazard.More >>
Doctors and Administrators with the SOWEGA Council on aging are guarding against the flu virus at its facilities, as the flu continues to be a health hazard.More >>
Less than 10 percent of the registered voters in three South Georgia counties cast their ballot in the special election to fill the vacant House District 175 seat.More >>
Less than 10 percent of the registered voters in three South Georgia counties cast their ballot in the special election to fill the vacant House District 175 seat.More >>
A Lee County native will be featured in what is forecast to be one of the biggest films this year, Marvel Studios' "Black Panther".More >>
A Lee County native will be featured in what is forecast to be one of the biggest films this year, Marvel Studios' "Black Panther".More >>
Lee County Firefighters will now be able to quickly locate people in a house fire or in the dark with some new technology.More >>
Lee County Firefighters will now be able to quickly locate people in a house fire or in the dark with some new technology.More >>