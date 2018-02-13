LaHood wins House District 175 special election

Less than 10 percent of the registered voters in three South Georgia counties cast their ballot in the special election to fill the vacant House District 175 seat.

According to the Secretary of State Office, Republican John LaHood of Brooks County won the seat, receiving 70 percent of the vote.

LaHood received a total of 2,337 votes.

Democrat Treva Gear finished second with 24 percent with 778 votes.

Coy Reaves received 4 percent of the vote, and Bruce Phelps received 2 percent.

All of Brooks County and parts of Lowndes and Thomas counties make up the 175 House of Representatives District.

LaHood will replace Amy Carter who resigned her seat at the end of 2017 to become an executive director with the Technical College System of Georgia.

Only seven percent of qualified Thomas County voters cast ballots in the special election, disappointing election officials.

"The turnout on the early voting was quite disappointing to me", said Thomas County Election Supervisor Frank Scoggins. "We voted only 189 people of a potential plus 9,500 active voters."

LaHood is a business owner in Valdosta. He will serve the remainder of Carter's term.

