Lee Co. native stars in "Black Panther" film

A Lee County native will be featured in what is forecast to be one of the biggest film this year, Marvel Studios "Black Panther." (Source: Marvel Studios)

A Lee County native will be featured in what is forecast to be one of the biggest films this year, Marvel Studios' "Black Panther".

Originally from Nigeria, Adedapo Victor Olanyian will be starring in the film alongside A-list celebrities like Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman.

After graduating from Lee County High School, Victor moved to Atlanta, now known as the Hollywood of the South, to get his big break.

In the movie, Victor plays one of the guardsmen that protect the king and the tribe of Wakanda.

Victor said the film is one of the biggest roles of his acting career.

"This movie represents a lot for the black community, it's everything for the black community and the fact it's one of the biggest openings of all time, it makes me feel good that I was a part of making history," said Olanyian.

Albany Business League will be hosting a private screening party with Victor on Thursday at the AMC Albany 16 Theater.

Those tickets are sold out but you can still catch the film when it premieres in theaters this week.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.