Sumter EMC donates $3K to firefighters for thermal image camera

Lee County Firefighters will now be able to quickly locate people in a house fire or in the dark with some new technology.

Sumter EMC made presented a $3,000 check to the Fire and Emergency Services (EMS) of Lee County.

Staff showed the board of commissioners the new thermal image camera they were able to buy with those funds.

The camera heat signature mechanism helps firefighters find victims in a fire or lost in the woods at night.

The device has already been put to good use helping the firefighters locate a fire that was inside of the wall which allowed them to put it out quickly.

