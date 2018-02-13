Lee Co. commissioners vote to raise base salary for deputies

From left to right: Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals and Commissioner Billy Mathis (Source: WALB)

Starting in March, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office will see an increase in their paychecks.

On Tuesday night, the board of commissioners voted to raise all deputies' starting salary to $15 per hour.

That comes out to nearly $2 more than the current $13.18.

The decision came on the heels of the commissioners recently moving to raise the starting salaries for all public safety employees.

Commissioner Billy Mathis hopes the salary will help the department attract and retain quality deputies.

"Not only the best place to live but the best place to work, we want the very best people to work in Lee County. And we want our sheriff's deputies that when they sign on to work in Lee County, their pay is going to be as high or higher than any other place in the region," said Mathis.

Right now, the Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire two patrol deputies and two detention officers.

