Lee Co. leaders move forward with medical center

Lee County leaders are one step closer to making the Lee County Medical Center a reality.

On Tuesday night, the board of commissioners awarded the bid for a drainage project at the former Grand Island golf course, where the medical center will be located.

County Commissioner Rick Muggridge explained that the former Grand Island Golf Course is prone to flooding so this drainage project needs to happen to prevent serious flooding problems at the future medical center.

The board of commissioners awarded the more than $376,000 bid to Jim Boyd Construction.

Right now, the golf course is receiving some of the rainwater that drains down from Northwest Albany, the Albany Mall and several other areas.

Crews will fix the drainage issue and remove all of the water from the 200 acres of land. They'll also put in equipment that will control the water and prevent future flooding.

"Folks that have played golf there remember the days when we would have rains like we've had this week, and we've had flooding there. So we're going to have to do some things to control that in the future for our growth there," explained Muggridge.

In the past month, the county attorney has taken care of legal issues to get the property leased and transferred to another owner.

Commissioners will also be surveying the studies on the topography of the land for future development. They're also seeking a developer to help with the master plan for the entire property.

Last week, Commissioner Billy Mathis met with the Grand Island Homeowners Association which initially was against the medical center, but Muggridge said now they're pleased with how it's coming along.

Commissioner Muggridge said we will see the construction of the hospital, the roads and the projects developed around the future medical center in Lee County in 2018.

