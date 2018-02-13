Cordele police: Pedestrian struck on 15th Street

Cordele police said a person was struck on 15th Street Tuesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Cordele police said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night just before 9.

According to police, the pedestrian was hit on 15th Street between 18th Avenue and 19th Avenue.

Police said they believe the person who was hit was a woman.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information, we will update the details as they come in.

