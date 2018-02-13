Cordele police: Pedestrian struck on 15th Street

Cordele police said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night just before 9.More >>
Cordele police said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night just before 9.More >>
Over the last three years, 144 children and teens have taken their own lives in Georgia. And according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, national statistics show that for every young person who dies by suicide, 25 others will attempt to take their own life.More >>
Over the last three years, 144 children and teens have taken their own lives in Georgia. And according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, national statistics show that for every young person who dies by suicide, 25 others will attempt to take their own life.More >>
Each pre-K student at two of the elementary schools in Thomasville will soon have an Amazon Fire tablet to use at home for reading.More >>
Each pre-K student at two of the elementary schools in Thomasville will soon have an Amazon Fire tablet to use at home for reading.More >>
After an attorney became ill last week, causing a recess in the murder trial of Kamesha Jackson, the case is underway again in Dougherty Superior Court.More >>
After an attorney became ill last week, causing a recess in the murder trial of Kamesha Jackson, the case is underway again in Dougherty Superior Court.More >>
One clinic in south Georgia is out of flu tests, but a physician tells us those flu tests aren't always accurate.More >>
One clinic in south Georgia is out of flu tests, but a physician tells us those flu tests aren't always accurate.More >>