Possible FL double homicide suspect taken into custody in Cook Co.

Hahira police have taken a possible suspect in a Gainesville, Florida double homicide investigation into custody.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, officials issued a BOLO around 3:45 p.m on Tuesday for the unidentified vehicle that the wanted persons may have been in.

Paulk said police in Hahira spotted the vehicle and waited for backup before pursuing the car. The car was stopped around Exit 32 on I-75 in Cook County.

According to Paulk, the two people inside the vehicle surrendered to police without resistance.

Paulk said there was a 19-year-old woman in the vehicle who is believed to have been abducted and she is being examined while the suspect is being held at the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

