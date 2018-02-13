FL double homicide suspect taken into custody in Cook Co.

Hahira Police have taken a suspect in a Gainesville, Florida double homicide investigation into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Cedric Plummer, 23, of Gainesville was arrested in connection with a BOLO.

Florida police said Plummer shot and killed two employees at an apartment complex he lived at, Robert Brumbaugh, 61, and Jude Osuji, Jr., 28.

Investigators then said he took a 19-year-old woman hostage from the scene and forced her to drive her car out of the city heading north on I-75.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said police in Hahira spotted the vehicle and waited for backup before pursuing the car.

According to Paulk, the two people inside the vehicle surrendered to police without resistance.

Investigators said the woman was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and is okay.

Police did find a gun inside the car.

Plummer is expected to remain in custody at the Lowndes County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

