Deputy: Man arrested after shoving woman from vehicle during Ocilla chase

A man is behind bars after he led Ocilla police on a chase and pushed a woman out of the vehicle he was driving Monday night.

According to Lt. Stephen Rogers, Gregory Fuller, 25, is facing several charges after leading authorities on a chase that lasted about 30 minutes through Ocilla.

Rogers said that Ocilla police stopped Fuller for speeding around 9:15 p.m. on Monday. When the officer got up to the vehicle, Fuller drove off and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Rogers said that's when he and another deputy from the sheriff's office went to help.

According to Rogers, the two were driving north on County Road 129 when they saw Fuller's SUV run a stop sign and cross over 129 to a side road.

Rogers said the deputies got behind Fuller's vehicle, turned on the blue lights and sirens. During the chase, Rogers said a woman opened the passenger door of the SUV and began waving her hands.

That's when Rogers said Fuller approached a stop sign at West 5th Street and North Beech Street and pushed the woman from the vehicle while still driving down the road.

According to Rogers, Fuller ran into his vehicle on the passenger side corner of Rogers' car. Then Rogers hit Fuller's SUV on the driver's side and Fuller hit the sheriff's vehicle again, this time on the front driver's side.

Fuller is facing several traffic charges, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of aggravated assault on the woman for pushing her out of the SUV, interfering with government property and felony fleeing in attempting to elude a police officer.

Rogers said Fuller was on parole from an aggravated assault charge in 2012.

