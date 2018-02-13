Deputy: Man arrested after shoving woman from vehicle during Ocilla chase

One clinic in south Georgia is out of flu tests, but a physician tells us those flu tests aren't always accurate.More >>
A man is behind bars after he led Ocilla police on a chase and pushed a woman out of the vehicle he was driving Monday night.More >>
Albany City Commissioners voted in favor of two highly anticipated agenda items during a meeting Tuesday.More >>
Hahira police have taken a possible suspect in a Gainesville, Florida double homicide investigation into custody.More >>
The Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said a Valdosta Police Department officer was shot at and several cars were broken into sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.More >>
