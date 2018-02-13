Sheriff: Valdosta officer shot at after several cars broken into

Albany City Commissioners voted in favor of two highly anticipated agenda items during a meeting Tuesday.More >>
Albany City Commissioners voted in favor of two highly anticipated agenda items during a meeting Tuesday.More >>
The Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said a Valdosta Police Department officer was shot at and several cars were broken into sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.More >>
The Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said a Valdosta Police Department officer was shot at and several cars were broken into sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.More >>
February is American Heart Month, and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital wants to help you stay in charge of your healthcare.More >>
February is American Heart Month, and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital wants to help you stay in charge of your healthcare.More >>
A student at Lake Park Elementary School got a special surprise Tuesday.More >>
A student at Lake Park Elementary School got a special surprise Tuesday.More >>
Valdosta State University posted a time lapse on its Facebook of a drawing exhibition that opened Monday night.More >>
Valdosta State University posted a time lapse on its Facebook of a drawing exhibition that opened Monday night.More >>