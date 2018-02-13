Sheriff: Law enforcement shot at, after car breakins

The sheriff said law enforcement was shot at after cars were broken into (Source: Raycom Media)

The Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said an officer was shot at, and several cars were broken into, sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

According to Paulk, cars in the gated community of Stone Creek Subdivision were broken into.

Paulk said members of law enforcement heard a noise and chased after two men, when one of them shot at the officer.

He also said that it's believed a loaded gun was stolen from one of the vehicles and was used in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

