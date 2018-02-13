Sheriff: Law enforcement shot at, after car breakins

According to the Lowndes Co. sheriff, law enforcement was shot at after cars were broken into.More >>
On the third season of Small Business Revolution, Americus made it to the top 10 cities out of thousands of nominations.More >>
A water warning has been issued for parts of the Percosin canal System. On Monday morning, heavy rainfall and a power outage caused two sanitary sewer overflows into the canal system.More >>
Possessing medical cannabis oil may be legal in Georgia, but Gov. Nathan Deal says he opposes allowing medical marijuana to be grown in the state.More >>
When Congress overhauled the federal tax code two months ago, Georgia officials didn't initially realize how much extra money taxpayers would be giving the state.More >>
