Thomasville police arrest 3 in undercover prostitution operation

Police said they are actively working to reduce crime within the city and there are so many ways to reach police nowadays, like texting a tip or calling in a complaint. Thomasville Police said they get a lot of them and follow up on every one.

This time, the complaints led to a full undercover investigation to crack down on crime.

From drug activity to prostitution, Thomasville Police have received numerous complaints about the Stevens Street and Green Street area. On Friday, an undercover officer rode through the area.

That morning, the officer went to Stevens Street and came across Anthony Adams.

Officers said Adams asked the officer what he was looking for and he replied, "company". Anthony then added that it would cost the officer $25 for what he was looking for.

The undercover operation continued into Friday evening when Joesph Baldwin yelled at the undercover officer, asking him what he was looking for, he again said, "company".

According to a report, Baldwin began to give the officer directions to a prostitute.

Less than an hour later, the undercover officer saw Kayshonda Drake standing at the corner of Stevens Street and Green Street.

When she approached his vehicle she asked him how much money he had and what he wanted.

All three of the individuals were arrested during traffic stops after their encounters with the undercover officer.

"When we talk about drugs anywhere, other crimes arise from the drug sales and the drug sales and use. Those crimes are burglaries, entering autos, thefts, prostitution. Drugs bring about a lot of crime," explained Assistant Police Chief Eric Hampton.

Drake and Adams were charged with prostitution and possession and use of a drug-related object. Baldwin is charged with pandering and traffic offenses.

Thomasville police want to continue these efforts of following up on citizen complaints and hope the community will continue to be their eyes and ears.

