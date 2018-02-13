Phoebe offers free health event at Albany Mall

February is American Heart Month, and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital wants to help you stay in charge of your healthcare.

The hospital is hosting multiple free events this month. The first event is 'Love your Heart' where you can get your blood pressure checked and a free flu shot.

It's Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albany Mall.

The Director of Community Benefits at Phoebe, Darrell Sabbs, said events like these not only promote healthy hearts, but they give residents a chance to ask questions outside of the doctor's office.

"The essence of the whole month summarizes to let you know if you eat good, if you're healthy in terms of activity and being active, if you practice early detection and if you don't smoke, you can do a lot to prevent yourself from having cardiac arrest or heart attack and stroke," said Sabbs.

Sabbs emphasizes early detection is key to preventing heart disease, especially if you have a family history.

If you have any concerns, talk to your doctor.

