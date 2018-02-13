VIDEO: Elementary school student surprised by Army dad

A student at Lake Park Elementary School got a special surprise Tuesday.

Jaden James, a kindergarten student, hasn't seen her father in about a year.

Her dad, Demetrius James, has been stationed in Alaska the past couple of years with the Army.

Jaden had no idea her dad was visiting her school, and she was overjoyed.

"It feels good it feels really good! I really missed him, and I'm glad he's home!" Jaden said.

James can only stay home for a few weeks and is going back to Alaska on February 28.

