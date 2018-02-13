VSU unveils new art exhibit with time-lapse video

Valdosta State University released a time lapse video of a new art exhibit on campus. (Source: Valdosta State University's Facebook page)

Valdosta State University posted a time-lapse on its Facebook of a drawing exhibition that opened Monday night.

Award-winning artist Paul Santoleri created the installation called "Underline". He's known around the work for his drawings and wall-sized paintings.

Santoleri introduced the exhibit at Monday night's grand opening, saying he wants the work to feel and be organic.

You can see it in person at the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery on the first floor of VSU's Fine Arts Building.

It's open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and admission is free.

