Physician: False negative rate is high with flu tests

One clinic in south Georgia is out of flu tests, but a physician tells us those flu tests aren't always accurate.

Dr. Dennis Robinson at Allergy and Asthma Clinic said no test is perfect.

He said what surprises him most about the flu test is how doctors get your specimen.

He said if a nurse doesn't get that specimen correctly, you may get a negative on the test, and don't get the proper treatment, which is often Tamiflu.

"The other part is, it's not a perfect test," said Dr. Robinson. "It's not going to always be positive when you actually have the disease. A false negative rate is pretty high with this test. I tend to combine my good sense of how they look and what I see on their physical exam. I have that higher in my mind before I even get to the test."

Robinson said he's also surprised by the number of people who still haven't gotten their flu tests.

He said flu season isn't over, and it's still not too late to get vaccinated.

