Rotary Club donates food to Salvation Army

Rotary Club members in Dougherty County are spreading some love, right before Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, members celebrated "Rotary has Heart" by presenting food to the Salvation Army.

They collected canned goods and other items to donate to the organization.

Lieutenant Rebecca Sullivan said they're always in need of pop top cans to give out to the homeless community.

"It's awesome," she said. "It's just great to get those donations because when we're low, it's just hard for us to see which direction we can go to find food for our neighbors and our community."

If you'd like to donate to the Salvation Army, the donation spot is located at 304 W 2nd Avenue. Or you can call (229) 435-1428.

