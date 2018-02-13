Four taken to Coffee Co. jail on drug charges

Coffee County drug agents took four suspects to jail over the weekend, on charges ranging from cocaine and ecstasy possession, to outstanding warrants.

Friday night, officers and agents with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit stopped a vehicle for driving erratically in the area of North Peterson Avenue.

The driver, Joshua Pacheco-Rodriguez, 32, of Douglas, does not have a drivers license. While officers were searching Rodriguez, a package fell out of his clothes, and it contained several bags of suspected cocaine.

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene and has been charged with unlawful use of an identification card, improper turn, and possession of cocaine.

They made another traffic stop in the area of East Baker Highway and McDonald Road, and found Samuel Collins, 26, and Princess Collins, 24, who turned out to be wanted fugitives, out on probation.

They had marijuana and ecstasy in the car, and the driver, Calvin Alexander Smith, 19, was also arrested and charged with improper stopping on roadway, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance- ecstasy.

All the people were transported to the Coffee County Jail.

