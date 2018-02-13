Closer look: One school's answer to students battling depression

Over the last three years, 144 children and teens have taken their own lives in Georgia.

And according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, national statistics show that for every young person who dies by suicide, 25 others will attempt to take their own life.

Earlier this month, several Georgia organizations partnered together to produce a series of public safety announcements.

The PSAs are aimed to raise awareness of youth suicide.

While this is a statewide initiative, officials in Tift County Schools have been working with social workers, counselors and parents to create Personal Safety Plans for those students who have threatened to harm themselves or someone else.

In the 2016-2017 school year, 169 students signed plans. And in the fall semester of 2017,125 students signed the plans.

Watch Thursday at 6 p.m. as WALB's Ashley Bohle shows us what these plans are doing for the students.

If children are struggling with depression or anxiety, they are encouraged to call 1-800-715-4225 or visit the Georgia Crisis and Access Line's website to receive confidential advice and counseling.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.