Albany city leaders approve historic expansion, negotiations for civic center management

Albany City Commissioners voted in favor of two highly anticipated agenda items during a meeting Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Albany City Commissioners voted in favor of two highly anticipated agenda items during a meeting Tuesday.

Commission leaders voted 4-3 in favor of the expansion of the historic district.

The proposal for the expansion began in November of 2016 but the vote has been tabled twice, once in April of 2015 and most recently in January of 2018.

Commissioners also voted in favor of opening negotiations with Spectra to manage the Albany Civic Center.

That decision was also tabled at the January commission meeting.

Spectra, by Comcast Spectator, was chosen by civic center staff after a bidding process.

The original proposal included an estimated five-year contract at $625,000.

The team at Spectra manages similar facilities in Macon, Augusta and Tallahassee.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.