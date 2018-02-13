Albany city leaders approve historic expansion, negotiations for civic center management

After an attorney became ill last week, causing a recess in the murder trial of Kamesha Jackson, the case is underway again in Dougherty Superior Court.More >>
The Moultrie Police Department said there are three active criminal arrest warrants for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >>
Albany City Commissioners voted in favor of two highly anticipated agenda items during a meeting Tuesday.More >>
The Moultrie Police Department is requesting the public's help identifying a man who was seen on camera, under a carport.More >>
A man convicted in the brutal murder of a Lee County woman will get a new trial next month for the murder of Nicole Judge.More >>
