Moultrie police search for armed and dangerous man

The Moultrie Police Department wants to locate Zachery Arthur Smith, 25.
MPD said there are three active criminal arrest warrants for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Smith is a black man, who is 5’11 tall, and weighs 155 pounds.
Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Contact Colquitt County 911 at 229-616-7470, or the tip line at 229-890-5449. You can remain anonymous.
