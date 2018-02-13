Jackson murder trial resumes in Albany

After an attorney became ill last week, causing a recess in the murder trial of Kamesha Jackson, the case is underway again in Dougherty Superior Court.

Jackson is accused of stabbing her long-time boyfriend, Charles Porter, 39, in April of 2016.

Testimony in the earlier stages of the trial was emotionally-charged.

The state said that the couple's teenage children witnessed the violence in the home.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.