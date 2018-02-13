CAUGHT ON CAM: Moultrie PD searches for entering auto suspect

The Moultrie Police Department is requesting the public's help identifying a man who was seen on camera, under a carport.
MPD detectives say that he is responsible for several different entering autos and theft case in the city recently.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Lt. Freddie Williams at 229-890-5449.
You will be eligible for a reward, pending an arrest and conviction.
