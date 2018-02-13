Convicted Lee Co. killer to get new trial next month

A man convicted in the brutal murder of a Lee County woman will get a new trial next month.

Prosecutors say Craig Johnson is expected to be re-tried March 5th.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the murder of Nicole Judge, but a 2011 fire at the home of the court reporter destroyed all the files from the original case.

The state supreme court ruled the loss of the transcripts would not grant him a fair opportunity to appeal.

Prosecutors say Johnson stabbed the mother of three more than 50 times at her Winding Way apartment in February 2008.

Pre-trial motions get underway next week.

