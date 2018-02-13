Convicted Lee Co. killer to get new trial next month

A man convicted in the brutal murder of a Lee County woman will get a new trial next month for the murder of Nicole Judge.More >>
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the District 175 special election. The election is to fill the seat of long-time state Rep. Amy Carter who stepped down to take a position with the Technical College System of Georgia.More >>
Lee County Sheriff's Investigators need your help tracking down a wanted sex offender.More >>
Albany and Dougherty County law enforcement joined forces with a nonprofit to chat about national issues facing the black community.More >>
Residents in South Georgia will now have more opportunities to get their GED for free.More >>
