TODAY: Special election for House 175 seat

Gear, LaHood, Phelps, and Reaves are running to fill the House District 175 seat (Source: WALB)

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the District 175 special election.

The election is to fill the seat of long-time state Rep. Amy Carter who stepped down to take a position with the Technical College System of Georgia.

The candidates vying for the seat are:

Treva Gear (D), a Valdosta educator

John LaHood (R), a Valdosta business owner

Bruce Phelps (R), an EMT in Lowndes County

Coy Reaves (R), self-employed in Quitman

House District 175 covers all of Brooks County, and parts of Thomas and Lowndes.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election between the two with the most votes will take place March 13.

