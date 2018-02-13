TODAY: Special election for House 175 seat - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TODAY: Special election for House 175 seat

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Gear, LaHood, Phelps, and Reaves are running to fill the House District 175 seat (Source: WALB) Gear, LaHood, Phelps, and Reaves are running to fill the House District 175 seat (Source: WALB)
House District 175 map (Source: StatisticalAtlas.com) House District 175 map (Source: StatisticalAtlas.com)
Rep. Amy Carter (Source: GA House) Rep. Amy Carter (Source: GA House)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the District 175 special election.

The election is to fill the seat of long-time state Rep. Amy Carter who stepped down to take a position with the Technical College System of Georgia.

The candidates vying for the seat are:

  • Treva Gear (D), a Valdosta educator
  • John LaHood (R), a Valdosta business owner
  • Bruce Phelps (R), an EMT in Lowndes County
  • Coy Reaves (R), self-employed in Quitman

House District 175 covers all of Brooks County, and parts of Thomas and Lowndes. 

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election between the two with the most votes will take place March 13.

