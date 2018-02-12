Top-seeded squads prepare for GHSA basketball tournament

Top-seeded high school basketball teams are preparing for the GHSA state tournament. The following South Georgia squads drew the number one slot:

AAAAAAA

Boys: Tift Co. vs. Campbell

Girls: Lowndes vs. Campbell

AAAAAA

Boys: Coffee vs. Effingham Co.

Girls: Valdosta vs. Richmond Hill

AAAAA

Girls: Ware Co. vs. Veterans

AAAA

Boys: Westover vs. Perry

AAA

Boys: Cook Co. vs. Pierce Co.

Girls: Monroe vs. Liberty Co.

AA

Boys: Thomasville vs. Swainsboro

Girls: Fitzgerald vs. Bryan Co.

