Top-seeded squads prepare for GHSA basketball tournament

Top-seeded high school basketball teams are preparing for the GHSA state tournament. The following South Georgia squads drew the number one slot:
AAAAAAA
Boys: Tift Co. vs. Campbell
Girls: Lowndes vs. Campbell
AAAAAA
Boys: Coffee vs. Effingham Co.
Girls: Valdosta vs. Richmond Hill
AAAAA
Girls: Ware Co. vs. Veterans
AAAA
Boys: Westover vs. Perry
AAA
Boys: Cook Co. vs. Pierce Co.
Girls: Monroe vs. Liberty Co.
AA
Boys: Thomasville vs. Swainsboro
Girls: Fitzgerald vs. Bryan Co.
