Lee Co. officials search for sex offender

Lee County Sheriff's investigators need your help tracking down a wanted sex offender.

Deputies are searching for Paul Jack Shaw, 60.

He's about 6'1" and weighs about 240 pounds.

Shaw was last known to be living in Baker County.

He is wanted for two counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of sodomy.

Anyone with information on Paul Jack Shaw's whereabouts are urged to call Lee County Sheriff's Office at (229) 759-6012

