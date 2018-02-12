Albany Business League hosts Barbershop Talk for Black History Month

The Albany Business League is celebrating Black History Month with two-weeks of events. (Source: WALB)

Albany and Dougherty County law enforcement joined forces with a nonprofit to chat about national issues facing the black community.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley and Dougherty County Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Johnson teamed up with the organization for a little Barbershop Talk at Kut-N-Edge Barbershop.

It was a boys-only affair with the topic on what to do when you get pulled over.

"When I'm stopped what do you expect from me? And we may get into some dialogue about what people have actually experienced and that's not to say that all law enforcement are bad nor that they are good. But there are real-life situations that people felt like they've been done unjust," said Albany Business League Co-Chair Will Davis.

On Thursday, Albany Business League will be hosting a star-studded Black Panther private screening party at AMC 16 Albany.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:00 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed up as Black Panther, in African Attire or movie-inspired attire or even CosPlay.

Those who have VIP tickets will get a chance to meet the featured actor, Adedapo Victor Olaniyan, in the movie.

