Goodwill expands GED program in SWGA

Goodwill Southern Rivers has expanded its GED Connect program across its 50-county territory, including Albany, Tifton and Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Residents in South Georgia will now have more opportunities to get their GED for free. (Source: WALB)

Residents in South Georgia will now have more opportunities to get their GED for free.

Goodwill Southern Rivers has expanded its GED Connect program across its 50-county territory, including Albany, Tifton and Valdosta.

GED Connect provides free GED classes taught by instructors from partner institutions, including Albany Technical College, Southern Regional Technical College in Tifton, and Wiregrass Technical College in Valdosta.

The classes are small, with only about 12 to 15 students in the classroom.

"The lessons are individualized according to where the students are, we just meet them right there. We also offer the career ready program here so that when they're ready to go to work, we can help them find a job, work on those soft skills as well," explained Career Center Manager Marie Currie.

Those who enroll will also become eligible for scholarships to take the GED exam for free.

If you are interested in the GED program, you can call Goodwill in your area.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.