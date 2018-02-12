ASU honors DCSS for participation in principal prep program

18 months into the program, the project director gave an update on the first year, with a big focus on developing partnerships, aligning with state leadership standards, and revising the curriculum. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University (ASU) school leaders recognized the Dougherty County School Board for its participation in the Principal Preparation Initiative.

Since October 2016, representatives from each school have teamed up with administrators and faculty at ASU to develop an innovative principal preparation program that meets the needs of local school districts.

The Wallace Foundation awarded ASU a $5.5 million dollar grant over four years.

Eighteen months into the program, the project director gave an update on the first year, with a big focus on developing partnerships, aligning with state leadership standards and revising the curriculum.

"One thing that will do for us is it will impact the entire state of Georgia in terms of the standards that will guide all educational leadership programs in the state," explained Project Director and College of Education Associate Professor Dr. Janis Carthon.

ASU staff said the Principal Preparation Initiative will focus on clinical practice in year two, then start bringing in candidates to go through the program during year three.

Staff also honored Pelham City and Calhoun County School boards which have also been a part of the program since January.

