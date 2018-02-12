Construction crews to start renovating Magnolia Elementary School

Magnolia Elementary School is being transformed into the Magnolia Early Childhood Education Center. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County school leaders are one step closer to renovating one of the former elementary schools.

The school board gave the green light for crews to start construction at Magnolia Elementary School.

Starting on Tuesday, construction crews will start demolition work at Magnolia Elementary School.

The Dougherty County School Board approved the construction management firm that will oversee the work.

School leaders voted to award the contract to LRA Inc. of Albany on Monday night.

The board also approved the change award for crews to begin selected demolition.

The school board approved to put another $1.5 million into renovating Magnolia Elementary School three weeks ago.

"We're moving old air conditioners, tearing the floor up where we're going to replace the plumbing, tearing out some of the electrical stuff, tearing some walls out and some things we can do until the plans are completed," said DCSS Facilities Director Bob Fowler.

Magnolia Elementary School is being transformed into the Magnolia Early Childhood Education Center.

In October, the school board approved a $3.5 million renovation, but after revisiting the construction plans, the cost rose to $5 million.

When construction is complete, it will house about 300 pre-K, the gifted elementary and alternative elementary students.

Before, it was closed for years and used for storage.

Renovations should be completed by the fall so students can start next year.

