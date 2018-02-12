Police investigate dozens of shots fired at Albany home

Dozens of bullets were fired at a West Lincoln Avenue home late last week, with a half dozen people asleep inside. (Source: Raycom Media)

Now, Albany police and Gang Unit officers are investigating.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police reported that the home in the 1700 block of West Lincoln Avenue had 13 bullet holes in the front.

According to police, one car in the front yard had six bullet holes in the passenger side.

At least 40 shell casings were found in the front yard and neighbor's driveway.

One of the bullets went through the living room wall, hitting a television.

Police said that four people, including two children, were sleeping at that time in the living room, but no one was struck.

